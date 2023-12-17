American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Short Interest Up 14.0% in November

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,926,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.13. American Electric Power has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $98.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.