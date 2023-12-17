American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Increased by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 154.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 76.1% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.3 %

AEP opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.