American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Increased by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American Express by 139.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after buying an additional 3,996,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $397,678,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $180.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.15. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

