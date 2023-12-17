American National Bank Acquires New Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

American National Bank acquired a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 24.5% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.