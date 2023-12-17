American National Bank Boosts Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 578.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,734,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

