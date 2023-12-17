American National Bank Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

American National Bank boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Sysco by 9.7% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

