American National Bank Buys 229 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

American National Bank increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 22,900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Biogen by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Biogen by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.83.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $248.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.08. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

