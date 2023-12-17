American National Bank Has $150,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $304.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.38 and its 200 day moving average is $296.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.71 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

