American National Bank Has $228,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $563,429.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,903 shares of company stock worth $1,929,729. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.