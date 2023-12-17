American National Bank Has $56,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American National Bank boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 159.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

