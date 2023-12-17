American National Bank Has $68,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American National Bank boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 480.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $134.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.70. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

