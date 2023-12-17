American National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

American National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

WFC stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

