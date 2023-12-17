American National Bank Raises Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

American National Bank boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 883.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 99,466.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,336,000 after purchasing an additional 127,046,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 20.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

