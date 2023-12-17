American National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 133.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $203.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

