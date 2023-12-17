American National Bank Reduces Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

American National Bank reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 71.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Southern by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 856,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,038,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Southern by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

