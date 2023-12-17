American National Bank Sells 10,102 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

American National Bank decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,102 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.8% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $152.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

