American National Bank Sells 279 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

American National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,442,000 after purchasing an additional 41,684 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after purchasing an additional 511,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,421,000 after purchasing an additional 50,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $453.60 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $281.19 and a 1 year high of $458.37. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.15 and its 200 day moving average is $398.75.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.