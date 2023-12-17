American National Bank Trims Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

American National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $84.28 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $87.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,692 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,613. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

