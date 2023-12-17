American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Down 6.8% in November

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the November 15th total of 83,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

AOUT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 65,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,956. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.8% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,065,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 93,460 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $4,539,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

