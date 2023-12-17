American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.1% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $212.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.80. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

