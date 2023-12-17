American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Raised by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $212.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 138.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

