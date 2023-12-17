AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AmpliTech Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AMPG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,504. AmpliTech Group has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%.

Institutional Trading of AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.