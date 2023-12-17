Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Short Interest Update

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Battery Management CORP. raised its position in Amplitude by 4.6% during the second quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,984,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,831,000 after purchasing an additional 396,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amplitude by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 651,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amplitude by 21.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,735,000 after purchasing an additional 807,975 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amplitude by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,949,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 386,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amplitude by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after purchasing an additional 234,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amplitude stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,861. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.35. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.
