Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 585.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ASYS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. 383,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.54. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

