Analysts’ New Coverage for December 17th (AFMD, AINC, AIRT, AMNB, CARV, CHEK, CPSH, CRBP, DHC, DIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

