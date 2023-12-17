Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Target Price at C$13.25

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aecon Group

Aecon Group Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE ARE opened at C$11.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.48. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.29 and a one year high of C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of C$740.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.8109589 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Insider Activity at Aecon Group

In related news, Director John Michael Beck purchased 10,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$98,100.00. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.