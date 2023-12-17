Analysts Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target at $7.82

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Redfin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Redfin has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.63.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 957.88% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,903.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,903.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,714 shares of company stock valued at $641,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Redfin by 207.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Redfin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Redfin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Stories

