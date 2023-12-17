Analyzing Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) & Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK)

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) and Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Pacific Green Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.56 billion 1.30 $170.10 million N/A N/A Pacific Green Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($46.22) -0.01

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Green Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pacific Green Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Atmus Filtration Technologies and Pacific Green Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.29%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Pacific Green Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Pacific Green Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.67% 79.43% 19.22% Pacific Green Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 98.4% of Pacific Green Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Pacific Green Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives. The company's products are used in on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicles; and agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It serves original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

About Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulfur dioxide, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels. It also provides ENVI-Marine, a scrubber for application in diesel exhaust emissions. Pacific Green Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

