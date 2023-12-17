Analyzing BioNexus Gene Lab (BGLC) and The Competition

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BioNexus Gene Lab to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BioNexus Gene Lab and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A BioNexus Gene Lab Competitors 251 1068 1908 32 2.53

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 23.27%. Given BioNexus Gene Lab’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioNexus Gene Lab has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioNexus Gene Lab $10.93 million -$360,000.00 -34.00 BioNexus Gene Lab Competitors $1.07 billion -$17.96 million -138.00

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BioNexus Gene Lab’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioNexus Gene Lab. BioNexus Gene Lab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNexus Gene Lab -29.92% -42.85% -34.09% BioNexus Gene Lab Competitors -3,146.84% -107.23% -38.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioNexus Gene Lab beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

BioNexus Gene Lab Company Profile

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

