Analyzing RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) and Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF)

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) and Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.6% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Salvatore Ferragamo shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and Salvatore Ferragamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -32.78% N/A -28.45% Salvatore Ferragamo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 5 3 0 2.38 Salvatore Ferragamo 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for RealReal and Salvatore Ferragamo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

RealReal currently has a consensus price target of $3.45, indicating a potential upside of 46.19%. Given RealReal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RealReal is more favorable than Salvatore Ferragamo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RealReal and Salvatore Ferragamo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $603.49 million 0.40 -$196.45 million ($1.85) -1.28 Salvatore Ferragamo N/A N/A N/A $0.87 14.50

Salvatore Ferragamo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salvatore Ferragamo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RealReal beats Salvatore Ferragamo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments. The company also provides silk accessories, including ties, foulards, scarves, etc.; home accessories comprising plaid throws, cushions, and beach towels; costume jewelry; and other accessories consisting of shawls and gloves. In addition, it develops and distributes perfumes and fragrances. Further, the company offers men's and women's sunglasses and prescription glasses; jewelry products; and watches. Additionally, it is also involved in the real estate management business. The company was formerly known as Salvatore Ferragamo Italia S.p.A. and changed its name to Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy. Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Ferragamo Finanziaria S.p.A.

