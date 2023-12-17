Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the November 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.4 %

BUD stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

