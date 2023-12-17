Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Increased to $21.50 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $21.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

NLY stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.43. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,284 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,003,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 488,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 364,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.