ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the November 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ANSYS by 276.9% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $295.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.94 and a 200-day moving average of $308.05. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

