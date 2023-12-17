Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock traded down $7.60 on Friday, hitting $310.43. 2,907,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AON has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.30 and a 200 day moving average of $327.33.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AON will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.42.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

