Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.14. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $52.31.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $353.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.19 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $101,677.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $48,063,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $13,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2,523.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 248,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 205,330 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.