Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,340,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 16,280,000 shares. Currently, 20.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 45,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $230,363.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,458.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,798 shares of company stock worth $442,614. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Applied Digital by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Price Performance

APLD traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,873,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,477. The firm has a market cap of $692.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 3.97. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.06.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

