Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Short Interest Down 6.4% in November

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,420,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 21,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.95. 8,577,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,982,177. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.15. The company has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $164.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

