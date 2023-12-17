Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,059 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:DB opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

