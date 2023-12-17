Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 881 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 790.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $227.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.