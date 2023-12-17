Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $433.09 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $435.36. The company has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.87.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

