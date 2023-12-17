Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,449 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,449 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 357,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MFG opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

