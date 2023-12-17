Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRM stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $690.38 million, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $142.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRM. UBS Group raised their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

