Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

