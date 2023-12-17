Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 103.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 95.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 64.3% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 161.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,376,000 after acquiring an additional 773,543 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $105.13.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

