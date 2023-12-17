Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.8% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $405.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.55 and its 200 day moving average is $370.84. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $406.54.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

