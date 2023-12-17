Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $394,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTI stock opened at $235.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.29 and a 200-day moving average of $219.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $236.58.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

