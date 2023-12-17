Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $229,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

