Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,364,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $365,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $700,149. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,647,060 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $261.60 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $263.43. The company has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.89.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

