Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $264,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

