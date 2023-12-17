Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

